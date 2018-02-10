Winter Weather Advisory in effect for overnight freezing rain, sleet, and snow

ST. LOUIS, MO – The very isolated patches of freezing drizzle we saw during the day Saturday become widespread as moisture increases Saturday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9am Sunday.

As we go through the night, the precipitation will fall as mostly snow and some sleet along and north of a Boonville, MO to Bowling Green, MO to Spirngfield, IL line, where 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected.

South of that line and along and north of I-44 in MO and I-70 in IL, expect to see freezing rain an sleet to start this evening then see some snow overnight. Look for a light glaze of ice and then less than an inch of sleet and snow.

South of there, we’ll see all freezing rain, with around 1/10th” of an ice glaze.

Untreated roads, sidewalks, parking lots will become icy. Temperatures hold in the low 20°s overnight.

A great way to share with us what is occurring where you are is the mPing App — https://t.co/0IiIGtWA6E Here's a look at how we use these reports. Let us know what's happening where you are and update often! #mowx #stlwx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/PdtUz3gcjL — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) February 11, 2018

The very isolated patches of freezing drizzle we saw during the day Saturday become widespread as moisture increases Saturday evening. This is falling as light snow and sleet north and west of St. Louis and elsewhere as a mix of light freezing rain and some sleet. #stwlx pic.twitter.com/ngI4oOrncm — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) February 11, 2018

We are again mobilizing plow trucks throughout @IDOTDistrict8. Please slow down, exercise caution, and give plenty of space around all plows while traveling during this weather event. #ILtraffic #ilwx https://t.co/qwEeugMJ7X — IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) February 10, 2018

Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected for most of Missouri this weekend. If you must travel, use extra caution: -Slow down.

-Buckle up.

-Steer and brake gently. And always keep an eye on road conditions: https://t.co/fvVRsD3PaR pic.twitter.com/SwyXqIeQaD — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 9, 2018