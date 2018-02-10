Winter Weather Advisory in effect for overnight freezing rain, sleet, and snow

ST. LOUIS, MO – The very isolated patches of freezing drizzle we saw during the day Saturday become widespread as moisture increases Saturday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9am Sunday.
As we go through the night, the precipitation will fall as mostly snow and some sleet along and north of a Boonville, MO to Bowling Green, MO to Spirngfield, IL line, where 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected.
South of that line and along and north of I-44 in MO and I-70 in IL, expect to see freezing rain an sleet to start this evening then see some snow overnight. Look for a light glaze of ice and then less than an inch of sleet and snow.
South of there, we’ll see all freezing rain, with around 1/10th” of an ice glaze.
Untreated roads, sidewalks, parking lots will become icy. Temperatures hold in the low 20°s overnight.