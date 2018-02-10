× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 9, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 9, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of the following high school basketball games.

Rock Bridge vs Hazelwood Central

Chaminade at CBC

Duchesne at St. Mary's

SLUH at Vianney

(Girls): Parkway North at Kirkwood

Trinity vs Cardinal Ritter

Lindbergh at Oakville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone highlights National Signing Day from this past Wednesday, February 7th. Numerous local high school seniors signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level this coming fall.