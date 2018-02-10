Multi-vehicle crash completely closes I-44 near Sullivan, MO

SULLIVAN, MO – Interstate 44 is closed in both directions in east-central Missouri due to a multi-vehicle crash. The closure comes just one week after several crashes in slick conditions led to several deaths.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that all lanes east and westbound on I-44 near the 224 mile marker, Sullivan, MO, are blocked due a crash involving four tractor trailers. Traffic is being diverted onto the outer roads from Bourbon to Sullivan.

The highway patrol says all roads in the area are ice covered. A mix of wintry precipitation was again falling along the I-44 corridor Saturday night, including sleet and freezing rain.

Drivers in Missouri can always keep an eye on road conditions and closures at http://traveler.modot.org

All lanes of Eastbound and Westbound I-44 near the 224 mile marker is blocked due to a motor vehicle accident involving 4 tractor trailers. Traffic is being diverted in both directions onto the outer roads from Bourbon to Sullivan. Use caution, all roads in area are ice covered. pic.twitter.com/G4lywWEw5F — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) February 11, 2018

Traffic Alert: I-44 in Sullivan, MO is currently closed in both directions. Please use alt. route and expect significant delays.#mowx pic.twitter.com/zq2feW4Arp — MO SEMA (@MoSEMA_) February 11, 2018