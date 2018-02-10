Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Multi-vehicle crash completely closes I-44 near Sullivan, MO

Posted 11:01 pm, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:15PM, February 10, 2018

SULLIVAN, MO – Interstate 44 is closed in both directions in east-central Missouri due to a multi-vehicle crash. The closure comes just one week after several crashes in slick conditions led to several deaths.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that all lanes east and westbound on I-44 near the 224 mile marker, Sullivan, MO,  are blocked due a crash involving four tractor trailers. Traffic is being diverted onto the outer roads from Bourbon to Sullivan.

The highway patrol says all roads in the area are ice covered. A mix of wintry precipitation was again falling along the I-44 corridor Saturday night,  including sleet and freezing rain.

Drivers in Missouri can always keep an eye on road conditions and closures at 

 

