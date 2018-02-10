× Father fatally shoots son in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Collinsville Police Department report that on Friday night, around 11 pm, they received a 911 call from a residence on Raintree Trail. The person who called, a 62-year-old man, reported that he had just shot his 32-year-old son.

When officers arrived, the 32-year-old man was seriously wounded. They performed first aid until EMS arrived. He was then transported to a St. Louis hospital where he died early Saturday morning due to the gunshot wound.

Investigators report that they were told the 32-year-old man was threatening his father with a baseball bat. They say he was warned several times to back away before he was shot. The father has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.