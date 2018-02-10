Habitat for Humanity hands over key to 3 new homes to families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - It was a first for Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County. The organization dedicated 3 homes in just one day. The new owners received their keys and will be moving in soon.

Chanel Jones is a single-mother who works an overnight shift at an area hospital and was one of the families receiving a key to her new home.

“It’s a blessing,” said Jones. “We moved a lot in the last 3 to 4 years so now we have a forever home, somewhere that we know the next year we don’t have to worry about packing up and where are we going to go.”

“A family that doesn’t have a stable place for their children is constantly in limbo, constantly on the verge of crisis,” said Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County Engagement Manager Lori Kehoe. “A home for a family changes everything. They can do better in school. Their parents have better opportunities with work. It changes every aspect of their lives.”

Families help build the homes and then pay a mortgage after they move in.

“The families earn the homes and they purchase the homes,” said Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County Construction Manager Tony Bradbury. “That seems to be the biggest misconception that people have is that we give homes away for free, and that’s not the case.”

Jones wanted to thank everyone who helped make her new home possible and said, “I will be one of those volunteers. I will help the next family and the next family.”