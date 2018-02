Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chef Georgios Kastanias from Moore Foods Distributors joins us with Carrie from the American Heart Association to talk about nutrition in schools and day cares.

Chef Georgios shows us how to make a healthy and delicious bell pepper pizza, perfect for hungry kids.

For more information about Moore Foods Distributors, call (314) 426-1300 or visit www.MooreFoodsDist.com.