Sculptures to honor St. Louis' role in Olympic history

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Two new sculptures are aimed at helping preserve St. Louis’ unique place in the history of the Olympics.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to place two Olympic sculptures at the venues for the 1904 games, which were hosted by St. Louis in the same year the city hosted the World’s Fair.

The Olympic rings were not designed until 1913. Michael Loynd, chairman of the commission’s Olympic Committee, says the International Olympic Committee gave consent to place the sculptures in St. Louis.

Another part of the effort to embrace St. Louis’ Olympics heritage calls for signs to be placed at the specific locations of 1904 events.