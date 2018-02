× Suburban St. Louis man dies in single-vehicle crash

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highway Patrol says a driver has died in a single-vehicle crash in the St. Louis suburb of Eureka.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Friday morning on eastbound U.S. 66 when a pickup truck went out of control and hit a tree.

Investigators say 46-year-old Brian Nordin, of the Imperial area, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.