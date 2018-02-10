The Thread: Love Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's time to spread some love in our city, and The Thread is doing it with a parade. Tim is suited up and ready to go; wait 'til you see the folks he meets along the way. Meet a musician who is spreading the message of love through his music. Learn how two women have turned a construction site into a place where love is built. See how one woman's dream of spreading love comes to life in a drawing. Check out how Matt and Leslee Holliday spread their love wherever life takes them. All that, plus a special birthday and Tim working his way back into the chocolate factory. Feel the love, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.