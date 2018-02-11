Arts Pop: “Black Panther” and other big moments in black cinema

ST. LOUIS - The next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to take movie theaters by storm. "Black Panther" is being described as a strong and proudly black film. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, or Black Panther. Picking up after “Captain America: Civil War”, King T’Chaka is dead and his son, T’Challa, must go back to the kingdom of Wakanda, a fictional African nation fueled by advanced, Vibranium-based technology.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Kevin Johnson writes about "Black Panther" and his list of other big moments in black cinema in Sunday's A&E section.
“Black Panther” opens February 16.