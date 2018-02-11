‘Looters’ grab frozen meat from semi crash on I-44 near Sullivan

SULLIVAN, MO – Several people could be seen digging through the payload of a crashed tractor trailer Sunday morning on I-44 near Sullivan, Missouri. Law enforcement tells the Sullivan Independent News that “looters” were taking items. The semi was carrying frozen meat when it crashed. They say it is illegal to take items from the crash scene.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of I-44 in Sullivan are back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused it to be closed in both directions in east-central Missouri Saturday night. The closure comes just one week after several crashes in slick conditions led to several deaths.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that all lanes east and westbound on I-44 near the 224 mile marker, Sullivan, MO, were blocked due a crash involving four tractor trailers. Traffic was diverted onto the outer roads from Bourbon to Sullivan.

The Sullivan Independent News posted a picture of someone sifting through the boxes of the frozen meat on the side of the highway to Facebook. Many people commented on the meat was going to be thrown out anyways. They posted pictures of a large dumpster next to the scene.