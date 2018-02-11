Metro East church expansion will allow more worshippers to attend services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL – A special service was held at the New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois Sunday. The service celebrated the completion of its new sanctuary expansion. New Life is located at 689 Scott Troy Road in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Completion of the sanctuary represented phase one of the church's $4.2 million renovation project.

Construction is continuing on a new youth building and expanded classrooms and meeting spaces.

New Life was founded in 2003 and is considered one of the fastest growing churches in the Metro East. Limited space had restricted the church to holding three services which will now be condensed into one. Ultimately, the expansion is about having more seats for more souls.

The renovated sanctuary includes seating for 1,100 worshippers, compared to 480 seats in the previous space. A new lead wall, state of the art lighting and sound systems will enhance the on-site and live streaming worship experiences.