National Signing Day Local Athletes Recap

Posted 12:41 am, February 11, 2018, by

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 was National Signing Day for high school senior athletes across the USA to announce the college they chose to continue their athletic and academic careers. The St. Louis area had numerous high school athletes declare their next school on that day. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate caught up with several of those talented student athletes and got their reactions to their college choice.

 