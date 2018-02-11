× Opioid disposal kiosks could be coming to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Disposal kiosks for unused medication would be allowed in Missouri under a bill designed to fight the opioid crisis.

The Columbia Missourian reports that state law currently doesn’t permit the types of kiosks that are being installed in Walgreens and CVS stores around the country.

The bill also would authorize the Missouri Board of Pharmacy to work with public or private entities to develop a statewide drug take-back program. Rep. Keith Frederick, R-Rolla, said his bill would allow Walgreens to bring the medication disposal kiosks to its Missouri locations.

Missouri Psychiatric Association lobbyist Mo McCullough testified in favor of the bill before a committee this past week. He said he didn’t know what to do with leftover opioids from his late son’s battle with cancer.