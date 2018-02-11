Post-Scripts: A brief government shutdown and Josh Hawley’s future

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch political reporter Kevin McDermott about the brief government shutdown and the spending bill that followed. The group also discussed Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and reports that he’s falling out of favor with some in the Republican party.

The show also featured a report from Colombo about two teachers in the Parkway School District competing against each other for an award.