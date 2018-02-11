St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for 2/10/18 – Parkway North’s Michael Thompson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for February 10, 2018 is Michael Thompson. The Parkway North football player anchored both the offensive and defensive lines during his four years of high school. Thompson was one of the nation's most sought after defensive linemen on National Signing Day. And on that day, Wednesday, February 7th, Thompson made his college choice official. Thompson will attend the University of Oklahoma to continue his football career in college. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has Thompson's story.