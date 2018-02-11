Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Takata settles with injured drivers to exit bankruptcy

Posted 7:18 pm, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:17PM, February 11, 2018

Takata is the manufacturer of car airbags. Daimler is recalling 840,000 cars and vans to replace Takata airbags that may be defective.The recall affects about 705,000 Mercedes-Benz cars and around 136,000 Daimler vans in the United States, the German automaker said Wednesday.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Takata Corp’s U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan.

The agreement between the Japanese auto parts supplier, injured drivers and creditors, was outlined in documents filed on Saturday in a Delaware bankruptcy court. Two groups representing people suing over the air bags have dropped their opposition to the plan. Under the settlement, a trust fund will be established to resolve the lawsuits.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and recall costs involving the air bags. Key to the restructuring plan is the planned sale of most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival for $1.6 billion.