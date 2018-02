× Aldi using $49 million to renovate all St. Louis 37 locations

ST. LOUIS, MO — Aldi grocery stores are pumping in $49 million to renovate all 37 locations in the St. Louis area. The University City location will reopen today after undergoing renovations.

The remodeled stores will include a more modern design, natural lighting and environmentally friendly materials.

The company is also scouting the region for new locations.