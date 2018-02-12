Burial of Navy sailor Charles Ogle, killed on USS Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The remains of a Missouri sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery today. Navy Fireman First Class Charles Ogle, of Mountain View, Missouri, died during the attack on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941.

Most of the 491 others, who died onboard, were never identified and buried in Honolulu.

In 2015, the Pentagon began exhuming the remains to run DNA testing. Ogle was identified and will be buried this morning with full military honors.