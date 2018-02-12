× Cardinals offering $5 tickets during Tuesday ‘flash’ sale

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals are offering a 12 hour flash ticket sale Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday—Thursday games in 2018 for just $5 (excluding Opening Day). The sale goes from 10am to 10pm February 13, 2018.

Each $5 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $5 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $5 tickets per person, per game. Tickets will be available at cardinals.com, at the Busch Stadium Box Office during regular hours (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) or by phone at 314-345-9000.