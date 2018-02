Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Love bites but Juniper's all-you-can-eat crawfish doesn't!

Owner of Juniper John Perkins to host an Anti-Valentine's Fat Tuesday crawfish boil tomorrow.

Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. at 360 North Boyle Ave.

For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/junipereats.

To purchase tickets, visit HTTPS://WWW.EVENTBRITE.COM/E/FAT-TUESDAY-ANTI-VALENTINES-DAY-PARTY-TICKETS-42567466438?AFF=EFBEVENTTIX.