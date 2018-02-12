× Concert Announcement: Jackson Browne is coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jackson Browne is coming to St. Louis this summer. He will be playing the Peabody Opera House on June 25, 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 11am.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in the Midwest with his full band. Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are bandmates Bob Glaub, Mauricio Lewak Shane Fontayne, Alethea Mills, Chavonne Stewart, Jeff Young, and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 16 at 11am. Grab your tickets here: LiveNation.com

Call the Scottrade Center Box Office at 800-745-3000.

For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.