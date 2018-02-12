× Concert Announcement: Jason Aldean’s ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Country music artist Jason Aldean is coming to St. Louis this spring. The ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ stops at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 17, 2018. with special guests Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10am.

A release from LiveNation States:

Two-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Jason Aldean announced that he will switch on his headlining High Noon Neon Tour this summer, kicking off in Kansas City, MO on 5/10. Aldean, along with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, will take the energy-charged tour to 34 cities across the country. Praised by Rolling Stone as he “remains one of the genre’s most consistent live draws,” fans can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 26 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at http://www.Megaticket.com. Live Nation is the national tour promoter. Additional on-sales will continue to rollout over the coming weeks.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” said Aldean. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

Tour dates:

5/26/2018 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

5/27/2018 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/13/2018 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/14/2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/21/2018 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

7/25/2018 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/26/2018 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/27/2018 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

7/28/2018 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

8/10/2018 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/11/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/17/2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/18/2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/19/2018 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2018 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

8/24/2018 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

8/25/2018 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

9/7/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

9/13/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

9/14/2018 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

9/20/2018 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/22/2018 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater

9/27/2018 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

9/28/2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/29/2018 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater