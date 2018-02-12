Crowd erupts after team manager sinks last basket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANTOUL, IL — Friday night's game against Prairie Central got emotional Friday night. It was "Senior Night" and students voted for the varsity team manager Joel Pilarski to play in the game. Coaches put him in with 1:30 to go. The crowd's reaction to his basket is going viral.

Head Freshman Basketball Coach Ryan Parker posted this message to Facebook, "This guy has meant a ton to our program the last four years. Not a lot of people know how much work he puts in, not to mention he’s our biggest fan! Tonight he got his chance on the court and he delivered! Joel will be missed at the scores table and the laundry room but I know he will remember this forever!"

The Rantoul varsity basketball team lost Friday's home game against Prairie Central from Fairbury, IL by a score of 67-55. But, winning this game isn't everything.

"This was our last home game of a season that saw us so far go winless in the conference after going undefeated the last two years. This game gave us back some hope for future games. We lost by 12, but in a way, we won Friday night. We still have two more away games this week but they are against tough schools," writes mother Anita Pilarski in a message to FOX 2.











