Dave Murray’s Latest STL Weather disco…TUESDAY…FEBRUARY 13, 2018
My Spring Forecast for STL..Thursday night February 22, 2018 at 9pm on Fox 2…a look at March, April and May
Another cold start on Tuesday morning but the temperatures start to make a short warmer turn…49 for the high…partly sunny skies. Some clouds and sprinkles for Wednesday…low 60’s for the high on Wednesday and a pop well into the 60’s on Thursday…with periods of rain into Thursday night…the next cold front blows in late Thursday night into early Friday…dropping temps…35 on Friday and dropping…with a light mix of rain and snow late Thursday night into Friday morning…quiet and cold over the weekend…but nothing extreme.