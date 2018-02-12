Dave Murray’s Latest STL Weather disco…TUESDAY…FEBRUARY 13, 2018

Another cold start on Tuesday morning but the temperatures start to make a short warmer turn…49 for the high…partly sunny skies. Some clouds and sprinkles for Wednesday…low 60’s for the high on Wednesday and a pop well into the 60’s on Thursday…with periods of rain into Thursday night…the next cold front blows in late Thursday night into early Friday…dropping temps…35 on Friday and dropping…with a light mix of rain and snow late Thursday night into Friday morning…quiet and cold over the weekend…but nothing extreme.