Eat Rite diner to reopen under new ownership

ST. LOUIS, MO — A landmark local restaurant will reopen after closing last fall. The Belleville News Democrat reports that the new owners of Eat-Rite Diner plan to reopen the business by Cardinals opening day. The popular downtown eatery on Chouteau avenue closed in October.

KMOX reports that Joe and Shawna Holtman have purchased the diner and are refurbishing it. They say they’re trying to fix mechanical issues. They say that the old-fashioned decor will remain.