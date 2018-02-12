Family, friends mourn Temptations singer Dennis Edwards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Family, friends, and fans gathered to remember late singer Dennis Edwards, of The Temptations. A memorial service was held Sunday afternoon for the Florissant resident at Faith Miracle Temple on Pershall Road in north county.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, among those who paid their respects were Ozzie Smith, Otis Redding III and members of The Temptations, Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, and Theo Peoples.

Edwards died earlier this month at a Chicago hospital while undergoing treatments.

According to court documents, he was abused by his wife weeks before his death. Chicago police are investigating.

Dennis Edwards was 74-years-old.