Five arrested in Lincoln County meth bust

HAWK POINT, Mo. – Narcotics detectives arrested five people in a methamphetamine bust last week after receiving several complaints of drug sales at a home in Hawk Point.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a home in the 200 block of Maple Street on Wednesday, February 7. Detectives arrived at the residence and made contact with the homeowner, identified as 71-year-old John Vohsen.

Vohsen gave detectives permission to search his residence. During the search, detectives discovered a wooden plank built into a master bedroom wall, which gave way to a hidden compartment. The compartment contained numerous plastic baggies, a plastic baggy with methamphetamine inside it, as well as 19 morphine pills.

Detectives found four other people in the home: 40-year-old Shawn Fincher, 48-year-old Wanda Lenk, 54-year-old Larry Smith, and 58-year-old Roxie Acy.

Authorities searched Fincher and found drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Fincher also had an active warrant for his arrest in Wentzville.

Lenk and Acy gave detectives permission to search their purses. Detectives discovered methamphetamine and marijuana.

Investigators located Smith in the basement of the residence. He admitted to having methamphetamine and pointed to a nightstand near the bed. Detectives also found a metal tin containing marijuana.

The five suspects were taken into custody and brought to Lincoln County Jail. They were each charged with the following:

John Vohsen: two counts of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance; jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond

Shawn Fincher: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (prior drug offense); jailed on a $2,500 cash-only bond

Wanda Lenk: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (prior drug offense); jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Larry Smith: possession of a controlled substance; jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond

Roxie Acy: two counts of possession of a controlled substance; jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond