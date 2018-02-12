Former police officer charged with assaulting a pregnant woman

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a pregnant mother while he was on duty.

John Stewart has been charged with sodomy.

Court documents state Stewart went to the victim’s home in June of 2015 for a report of a stolen car. While there the victim says Stewart forced her into a sex act and that she complied out of fear.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Stewart resigned less than a week after the allegation.

An Internal Affairs investigation was never completed.