Illinois State Police unit, pedestrian struck on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A crazy sequence of events this morning downtown involving an Illinois State Police unit and a pedestrian both getting hit by a driver. It all started about 9:20 a.m. with a minor two-car crash on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Authorities say as the vehicles were being escorted off the bridge by IDOT and an Illinois State Police trooper, one of the drivers involved in the wreck had an apparent medical issue. That driver then hit a pedestrian and the Illinois State Police unit involved in the escort very close to the Old Cathedral.

Neither the pedestrian nor the trooper were hurt.

Police say the driver who had the medical issue was taken to the hospital. Authorities say that driver was talking at the scene.