ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis native and soul singer Brian Owens needs your vote in a national contest. D.J. Osei (o-say) from 100.3 The Beat nominated Brian as St. Louis’ most popular and upcoming artist.

If he wins, Brian will perform live on The Real, which airs weekdays on KPLR 11.

To learn more visit: http://thereal.com/page/2018/02/02/the-real-radio-remix-contest/

#TheRealDaytime #brianowenssoul #1003TheBeat #SoulOfFerguson #RealRadioRemix