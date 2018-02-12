Local Pop-Up event offers flowers and treats for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two local businesses are offering a fresh take on Valentine's Day treats.

Create one-of-a-kind bouquets and snack on something sweet as you celebrate the holiday at Vicia in the Cortex.

Rebecca Bodicky from Alice Blue Collective and Tara Gallina from Vicia talk about the upcoming pop-up.

On February 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can stop in to purchase a fresh floral arrangement from Alice Blue Collective and enjoy lunch and sweet treats from Vicia.

The event will take place at Vicia at 4260 Forest Park Ave. in the Central West End.

For more information, visit www.AliceBlueCollective.com or www.ViciaRestaurant.com, or call 314-553-9239.