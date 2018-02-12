× Illinois Speaker fires political consultant after inappropriate texts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has dismissed a long-time political consultant after an investigation found he sent inappropriate text messages to a colleague.

Madigan identified the consultant as Kevin Quinn in a statement Monday.

Madigan attorney Heather Wier Vaught says the woman is a political consultant not employed by Madigan.

Vaught says Quinn texted the woman seeking a date in 2016. There were fewer than a dozen texts but they continued after the woman told Quinn she wasn’t interested.

A message left at a telephone number listed to Quinn was not returned.

Campaign records show that Madigan-affiliated political committees have paid Quinn $513,000 since 1999.

The woman came forward in November as Madigan was pressing legislation to clearly define sexual harassment as a state ethics-code violation.