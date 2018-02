× Man dies after house fire in Alton, IL

ALTON, IL – A man is dead following a house fire in Alton, IL. The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Amelia Street on Saturday, February 10, 2018

Terry L. Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alton Police Department.