Man found dead in Glen Carbon; Major Case Squad activated

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to the Madison County Sheriff's Office to assist with a homicide investigation.

According to Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander of Major Case Squad, a black male was found shot to death Sunday night in Glen Carbon, Ill.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Chaparral Lane in Glen Carbon at around 8:13p.m. on reports of shots fired. Deputies discovered the deceased man lying in the street.

Residents in the area tell Fox 2/ News 11 that their street is quiet, and are shocked to see crime tape on their block. At least two neighbors said they heard five shots fired, but didn't see anyone when they looked outside.

There are currently 20 investigators working the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad/Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433.​