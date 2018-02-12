× Man found dead in Glen Carbon; Major Case Squad activated

GLEN CARBON, Il. – The Major Case Squad was activated for a homicide in Glen Carbon, Illinois. On Sunday, February 11, the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Chaparral Lane for shots fired. They arrived to find a person lying in the street.

Officials say the victim, an African-American man, suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

His identity is unknown at this time.

More than 20 investigators are currently working the case.

If you have any information, contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.