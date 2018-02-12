× Missouri state school board standoff creates delays

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Missouri Board of Education has now missed two of 11 meetings scheduled for this year because it still doesn’t have enough members for a quorum.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board has lacked a quorum since early January when Gov. Eric Greitens withdrew and re-submitted his five appointees in an effort to buy more time for their Senate confirmations. Lawmakers upset with Greitens’ move have threatened to hold up the appointments.

The canceled meetings have delayed a remake of the state’s public school evaluation system. The standoff could also hold up a decision on what kind of board should govern St. Louis Public Schools.

The delays add to the search for a new state education commissioner, a vacancy that led the board to its current standstill.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch