New tax laws to affect St. Louis business

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - How can entrepreneurs and small business owners take advantage of the new tax reform laws when filing next year?

First Bank's director of wealth management Gene Todd joins us to answer some of the questions business owners are asking him.

New tax laws will reduce the income tax rate for most small businesses.

Additionally, many businesses in St. Louis are family businesses, passing down from one generation to the next. This tax reform has substantially raised the estate and gift tax exemption, making it easier to pass a business down.

