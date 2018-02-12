ST. LOUIS - Dexter is a 2-year-old terrier mix. He's a sweet boy who does well with other dogs.
He is quiet and clean and would do best in a quiet home.
Dexter came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control. It's believed Dexter had a rough go of things as a puppy, but he's ready to find a forever home.
Dexter walks well on a leash and enjoys being loved on and playing with a tennis ball.
If you are interested in learning more about Dexter, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
The shelter has established new winter hours:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
