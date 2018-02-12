Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dexter is a 2-year-old terrier mix. He's a sweet boy who does well with other dogs.

He is quiet and clean and would do best in a quiet home.

Dexter came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control. It's believed Dexter had a rough go of things as a puppy, but he's ready to find a forever home.

Dexter walks well on a leash and enjoys being loved on and playing with a tennis ball.

If you are interested in learning more about Dexter, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

