Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department accident reconstruction unit was called out Monday to a fatal accident at Kingshighway and Arsenal.

Police tell Fox 2 that 2 persons were killed in the accident.

The accident happened just before 9:15 pm.

It appears that one vehicle was traveling southbound when crashed into a car headed northbound and turning left onto Arsenal.

An investigation is ongoing.