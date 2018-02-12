× Police investigating homicide in Castlepoint neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night in the Castlepoint neighborhood in North St. Louis County.

Police say around 7 pm they received a call for a shooting on Count Drive.

Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the street.

The victim was later declared deceased at the scene.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)