Police looking to identify south St. Louis package theft suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for help identifying the suspect who stole two packages from a front porch in the 4100 Block of Walsh in the Bevo neighborhood. The theft occurred on Thursday, February 8, between 3:15pm and 3:30pm.

The suspect is a white female, approximately 5’4” to 5’6”, with a thin build, dyed blonde hair with darker roots. The suspect is wearing a “KR3W” sweatshirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes with white soles, and sunglasses.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver/gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with running boards.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.