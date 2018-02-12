Police pursuit ends in multi-car crash at busy Central West End intersection

ST. LOUIS, MO – A police pursuit Monday afternoon ended in a multi-car crash at Kingshighway and Lindell in the Central West End. At least one person was trapped in the crash. The exact number of injuries is unknown.

The intersection is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

The North County Police Cooperative was pursuing a vehicle that crossed into the St. Louis city limits where the crash occurred.

