Springfield, Mo. man released after murder conviction was tossed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri man has been freed on bail after his conviction in his wife’s Christmas Day 2006 death was overturned.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 61-year-old Brad Jennings was released Friday. Jennings says he always maintained hope because he knew he was innocent of killing his wife, Lisa Jennings, at the couple’s home in the town of Buffalo. Her death initially was ruled a suicide but was re-investigated after her sister raised concerns.

One key issue in overturning his 2009 conviction last week was the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s failure to disclose testing on the robe that Bradley Jennings was wearing. The defense didn’t learn until years later that the robe tested negative for gunshot residue.

State prosecutors have 120 days to decide whether to try him again.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader