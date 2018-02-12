× St. Louis County Police issue endangered person advisory for missing man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- The St. Louis County Police department needs the public’s help finding a man who made suicidal threats.

The department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Edward E. Kinder late Monday evening. He made suicidal comments to a case worker and was last seen at 11422 Larimore Road in Spanish Lake at 6:42 pm.

Kinder, 59, may be driving a White 2002 Ford Ranger with Missouri plates bearing the number 6PE127.

Police say Kinder is 5’9″. 200 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and fair complexion.