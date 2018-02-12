St. Louis firefighters save pet python from house fire

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters saved a homeowner’s beloved pet python while responding to a house fire in a north city neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire started around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of Norwood Drive, located in the Kingsway West neighborhood. The fire started in the basement.

Firefighters did not discover any persons in the home but located the snake in the basement.

Despite the abundance of smoke in the home, the python appeared to be fine.

3100blk of Norwood Dr. – 🐍 are obviously resilient reptiles! This ball python was #rescued from the basement #fire & seems to be doing fine. In spite of the fire’s devastation, seeing the family pet alive put a smile on the homeowners face. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/UiHjU2o6DK — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 12, 2018

3100blk of Norwood Dr. – Battalion 6 reports: Searches negative. Companies have water on the #fire; overhauling and ventilation ongoing. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/M1kd1tih3C — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 12, 2018