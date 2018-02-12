St. Louisan killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest after 76-years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on average handles 30 funerals every day.

But Monday morning was special, as it was 76 years after a Missouri man died that he was finally being laid to rest.

“I am Charles Ogle`s nephew and as a matter of fact I was born three weeks before he was killed at Pearl Harbor,' says Donald L. Smith, Nephew of Charles Ogle.

Charles Ogle was aboard the USS Oklahoma December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The 20-year-old navy sailor from Trask, Missouri was one of the 429 killed in the attack.

The remains of the crew were buried in two Hawaiian cemeteries.

But in 2015 new analysis and DNA testing on the remains identified Navy Fireman First Class Charles Ogle.

“I know the family, my mom, and aunt, both my aunts referred to him often,” says Smith. “There was no closure.”

Monday morning with Charles Ogle`s sisters Irene and Dorothy, the family gathered to finally say goodbye. The remains of the 20-year-old were laid to rest after his death December 7, 1941, a date that will live in infamy.

But February 12th, 2018 is one they won't soon forget.

“He enlisted right out of high school,” said Smith. “He was in the Navy for two years before Pearl Harbor. I think initially when they learned that the remains had been identified that it opened fresh wounds. But some of the family said it`s all over but began to realize it hadn`t closed things up for them yet.”