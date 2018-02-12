Thieves steal clothing meant for the homeless in the Metro East Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPO, Il. - A metro non-profit says somebody broke into their bus of supplies on McBride Avenue in Dupo and took off with clothing meant to give to the area homeless population. Volunteers with Mom's on a Mission said it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The volunteers hope people will take a look at their surveillance video and call police if you have information.

They said the suspects stole clothing for the homeless such as socks, underwear, and coats. Volunteers said the items were inside their bus that was parked in the parking lot behind their building. They said not only did they take off with the items but they left the bus a mess. They said the suspects seemed prepared to break in because they came with flashlights.

If you have information call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 618-277-3505.