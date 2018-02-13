‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot and killed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the teen who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Greensboro, North Carolina as the nephew of “American Idol” and Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino, according to a news release.

Tyquan Vonricco Washington, 18, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hyde Drive at 10:54 a.m. Washington’s father recording artist Ricco Barrino, whose real name is Kassim Vonricco Washington.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures but Washington was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

David Lee White Jr., 21, of Greensboro, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. White is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Ricco Barrino posted a heartfelt love letter to his son on Instagram upon learning of his death.

Ricco Barrino’s manager said he and Washington’s mother are heartbroken.

Ricco Barrino said he knew his son had gotten into some trouble but was turning his life around, his manager said. Washington aspired to be a musician like his dad. He was even recently working on a mixtape.

Fantasia Barrino, a High Point native, rose to fame as the winner of the third season of “American Idol” in 2004 and won a Grammy for her single “Bittersweet.”