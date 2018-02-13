× Arrangements set for Barnhart boy killed in murder-suicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Final arrangements have been made for the 11-year-old Jefferson County boy who was shot by his mother before she turned the gun on herself. He later died at the hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene in the 7200 block of Valley Drive in Barnhart, MO, just after Midnight on February 10. Tara Kelleher, 49, shot her son then shot herself. Kelleher was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family is thanking the public for all their prayers, thoughts, and kind words. Schweitzer organs were donated through Mid-America Transplant, and his family believes he will live on in his recipients.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Mahn Funeral Homes Twin City Chapel, located at 515 Collins Avenue in Festus, MO. Family-only will be welcome from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been created. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/sammy-schweitzer039s-funeral-fund